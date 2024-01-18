Artificial rain: Punjab CM praises UAE team’s efforts

LAHORE: The UAE team was ready to bring artificial rain again, but unfavourable weather conditions hindered their efforts, the caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, said.

During a meeting with the members of the UAE team who orchestrated artificial rainfall in Lahore, the CM greeted the team members, expressing gratitude individually during the meeting.

Among those present were key figures such as Ahmed Al Kamal, Head of Cloud Seeding for the UAE NCM Team, Pilot Col Obaid Halaf, Pilot Michael Anstis, Head of Cloud Seeding Department Abdullah Al Haman, Arnold Ningala and Verglottoledolato.

The CM Naqvi recognized their efforts by presenting certificates of appreciation and commemorative shields to each member and conveyed his thanks for successfully bringing artificial rain to Lahore, marking a historic event in Pakistan. He emphasized that the nation would always remember this successful experience, which was a culmination of 12 years of efforts to achieve artificial rain in Punjab, including Lahore.

The first artificial rain in Lahore was not only celebrated in Pakistan but gained recognition worldwide, he added. The names of the UAE team members have now become a part of Pakistan’s history.

Highlighting the environmental benefits, the CM further stated that artificial rain is a cutting-edge technology capable of reducing environmental pollution and enhancing production. He bid farewell to the UAE team with gratitude and appreciation.

Moreover, the CM Mohsin Naqvi paid a detailed visit to the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project today and inspected the 8km long whole route from Maraka Multan Road up to Adda Plot.

The CM reviewed asphalt laying work and shook hands with the labourers. Mohsin Naqvi also checked the temperature of asphalt along with construction of the walls.

He while ordering to expedite asphalt laying work directed to increase the resources so that the project can be completed within the stipulated time frame. “The support of the whole Punjab government’s team stands with you,” the CM stated that hopefully, this project will be completed at the earliest.

Mohsin Naqvi in order to accelerate pace of work on the project, issued directions to the Provincial Minister Bilal Afzal and Secretary C&W in this regard. He inspected ongoing construction activities on the project. FWO officials gave a briefing about progress being made on the project.

The CM underscored that people will be provided excellent transportation facilities with the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop-3 Project adding that 8km long Southern Loop-3 project will be opened for traffic soon. It was informed during the briefing that 6 out of 8 main structures have been completed while 20 small structures have also been completed. Approximately, 70 percent work of the project has been completed.

