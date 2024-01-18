PCB Level-1 course concludes

LAHORE: A four-day level 1 coaching course, organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), concluded on Wednesday in Rawalpindi.

As many as 32 participants took part in the course, conducted at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from January 13 to 17.

Earlier, Peshawar’s Islamia College hosted the same course, which was attended by 32 participants including Test cricketer Fazal-e-Akbar. Karachi will host the level 1 coaching course from 19th to 22nd January. As many as 33 participants are set to take part in the course.

