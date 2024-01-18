AIRLINK 54.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.23%)
BOP 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.86%)
DFML 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.79%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
FFBL 28.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.11%)
GGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 114.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.44%)
HUBC 115.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.48%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
KEL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.62%)
KOSM 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.46%)
MLCF 37.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.3%)
OGDC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.28%)
PAEL 21.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.13%)
PIBTL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.99%)
PPL 122.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.57%)
PRL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
PTC 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
SEARL 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.8%)
SNGP 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.68%)
SSGC 11.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 76.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.29%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.52%)
BR100 6,477 Decreased By -49.9 (-0.76%)
BR30 23,002 Decreased By -239.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 63,125 Decreased By -442.3 (-0.7%)
KSE30 21,201 Decreased By -153.7 (-0.72%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 18, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-01-18

FTO provides welcome relief

Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

EDITORIAL: It is appreciated that the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) was able to provide relief of Rs17.74 billion to taxpayers in 2023 compared to Rs 7 billion in 2022, especially since it received 24 percent more complaints against the maladministration of tax and customs authorities.

Briefing President Arif Alvi, the FTO explained that his office has improved provision of free-of-cost justice to complainants against high-handedness of tax officials within 60 days, and especially that the average time for disposal of complaints was reduced to just 44 days in the outgoing year, which is a remarkable achievement, given even the very recent past.

FTO is a “public relief-oriented organisation”, after all, and must provide tax relief to “low-paid employees, teachers, salaried classes, pensioners, and purchasers of vehicles”, according to its own statement. Now, the president was rightly pleased to know, it is also making efforts to increase its outreach and registration of cases by “opening new regional offices, establishing a helpline, and raising awareness through seminars and interactions with the business community”. Most importantly, FTO is also trying to create more awareness about its own role and services it can provide in tax matters through social media tools and applications.

These steps should have been taken a long time ago. But, much like most other aspects of the tax regime, everybody had just got used to the system always being behind the curve in the most important matters.

That is why FTO must be credited for its recent improvements. Going forward, the president was right to point out the need to further enhance and increase FTO’s outreach to taxpayers. He also called for more coordination between FTO and FBR (Federal Board of Revenue).

Now that increasing tax revenue is central to staying on the IMF lifeline, improving FBR’s performance will have to take priority. So far, the only reason meeting stiff IMF conditions has been so painful for the people is the desperate resort to indirect taxation, which always hurts the middle and lower classes more than the industrial/feudal elite that negotiate on their behalf with international lenders. And since talk of FBR reforms has never materalised, a very big majority of Pakistanis continue to shy away from paying their share of taxes.

Now, though, whichever government comes to power after the February elections will not be able to kick this can any further down the road. Tax reforms will definitely be part of upfront conditions for the post-SBA (Stand-By Arrangement) bailout programme, most likely another EFF (Extended Fund Facility), that everybody is already gearing up for. And it will, without a doubt, need the FTO to be at the top of its game, reaching out and facilitating taxpayers, throughout the reform process.

Its recent performance gives reason for hope. But for this optimism to spread wider into the taxation system will require similar commitment and dedication in other departments. There’s also the fact that there is no other choice. Either the country will expand its tax net and improve revenue, or become a basket case and eventually default.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Arif Alvi FBR tax revenue FTO FBR reforms General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

FTO provides welcome relief

Industrialisation: Pakistan needs to be more competitive, attractive: PM

330MW Thar coal-fired project: PPIB to conduct ICB for sale of power to KE sans GoP guarantee

12 vaccine preventable diseases: ECC approves Rs3.568bn TSG for immunisation

Iran missile strikes: Pakistan recalls envoy

Senate panel recommends SOEs bill

PL rate on HOBC fuel kept unchanged

Chairman tells Senate panel on finance: Govt asked to implement FBR restructuring within 30 days

Ashgabat: In historic first, shipment under TIR convention cleared

Rs55bn payment to SECMC: PD not paying heed to PMO’s and MoF’s dispatches

Gohar to discuss prospects of raw sugar import with PSMA

Read more stories