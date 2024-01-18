In the contemporary discourse, the pervasive buzz around green energy often risks becoming a cliché, invoking the adage ‘all that glitters is not gold.’ While the pursuit of net-zero emissions is an overarching goal, the reality remains that entire economies cannot solely rely on solar energy.

The necessity of base load, dependent on fossil fuels, cannot be ignored. However, the allure of solar energy shines brightly in terms of the initial capital investment required for installing solar panels, surpassing the financial reach of an average Pakistani.

Amidst soaring electricity prices, the landscape is dotted with a burgeoning number of solar companies—up to 500 by recent surveys. The marketing blitz along prominent routes like Sharah-e-Faisal and Nazimabad flyover employs a hard sell approach, with some companies investing in high-end billboards and others adorning roundabouts with dazzling installations.

A more strategic use of resources could benefit both the solar companies and the community at large. Redirecting funds from extravagant marketing campaigns to supporting underprivileged institutions, such as not-for-profit schools, hospitals, and mosques, by providing them with solar panels could alleviate their energy expenses and enhance their financial stability.

Drawing from the lesson of an incessantly aired advertisement featuring a film star, a proposal emerges. Solar companies should consider a marketing shift, infusing a corporate social responsibility (CSR) angle.

Donating solar panels to reputable philanthropists and non-profit institutions can establish goodwill and create lifelong brand ambassadors. These figures, grounded in credibility and influence, can outshine actors or influencers, attracting a broader customer base and fostering a positive societal impact.

Mobashir Sandila (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024