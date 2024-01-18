AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 23,241 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 63,567 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 21,354 No Change 0 (0%)
Wall St slides as Treasury yields dent megacaps

Reuters Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes dropped on Wednesday, as rising Treasury yields pressured megacaps after upbeat December retail sales data, tempering hopes of the Federal Reserve kicking off its rate-cut campaign as early as March.

The benchmark S&P 500 fell to an over one-week low, while the blue-chip Dow dropped to a near one-month low.

The NYSE FANG+TM index of momentum stocks dropped 0.9% to a one-week low, as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to over 4.1% - its highest this year.

The rate-sensitive real estate sector dropped 1.8% to a one-month low, in an overall decline in the 11 S&P 500 sectors.

Data showed discounts from retailers and increased motor-vehicle purchases aided a higher-than-expected rise in US retail sales, keeping the economy on a solid footing in 2024.

Traders’ expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed in March dipped to 55%, from around 60% before the data was released.

“The market is beginning to recalibrate its expectations for rate cuts, but I don’t think that adjustment is completely over,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management.

“A lot of what we’re seeing now is a tug-of-war between what the Fed intends on doing and what the market wants the Fed to do.” Halfway into the first month of 2024, Wall Street’s near-14% rally in the last two months of 2023 is losing steam as US central bankers continue to downplay expectations of a quick start to the policy-easing cycle, while data on the economy’s performance appears mixed.

The CBOE Market Volatility Index, a market fear gauge, rose to an over two-month high of 15.37 points during the day.

Investors will also keenly monitor remarks by several policymakers on Wednesday, along with the release of the “Beige Book”, a snapshot of the US economy, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Tesla shed 2.8% after the electric-vehicle maker slashed the prices of its Model Y cars in Germany, a week after reducing prices for some China models.

Morgan Stanley fell 2.0% on brokerage rating downgrades after Tuesday’s weak fourth-quarter earnings. Other lenders such as Bank of America and Citigroup lost over 0.5% each.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.76 points, or 0.01%, at 37,357.36, the S&P 500 was down 22.35 points, or 0.47%, at 4,743.63, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 118.09 points, or 0.79%, at 14,826.25.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index dropped 0.9% to a fresh one-month low.

On the earnings front, Charles Schwab was down 3.3%, after its fourth-quarter profit fell 47%.

Spirit Airlines nosedived 22.4%, following a plunge in the previous session, after a US judge blocked JetBlue from acquiring the carrier.

Ford Motor lost 2.1% after UBS downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “buy”.

Boeing gained 1.4% after the Federal Aviation Administration said inspections of an initial group of 737 MAX 9 airplanes had been completed.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.31-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.66-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and four new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 33 new highs and 170 new lows.

