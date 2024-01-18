5MW solar plant to be installed at Mehmood Booti

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is transforming its Mehmood Booti dump site into a model urban forest and solar park; the initiative involves creating an urban forest on 31 acres of land and incorporating a 5-megawatt solar energy plant in its central area.

In this connection, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din chaired a consultative meeting on Wednesday which was attended by key stakeholders, including Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) CEO Imran Amin and GM (Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab) Environment Amjad Ghafoor.

While addressing the meeting, the LWMC CEO expressed optimism, stating that the transformation of the Mehmood Booti dump site into an urban forest would serve as a global role model. “The urban forest infrastructure will prioritise natural factors and NOCs from the environment department will ensure an eco-friendly environment. Initially, the solar energy plant's generated power will be supplied to nearby industries and society. The LWMC aims to complete the project at zero cost, with a substantial portion of the funding derived from carbon credits,” he added.

The Ruda CEO highlighted the necessity of an agreement with LESCO for converting solar energy into the grid. Amjad Ghafoor presented the financial and operational model of the project and provided insights into the project's ecological considerations, emphasising the planting of deep-rooted plants to safeguard against underground leaching water.

On this occasion, the representatives from the local government department, LESCO, Ruda, Wasa, environment department and forest department actively participated in the discussion. A detailed proposal for a revenue-generating solar energy plant will be presented in the upcoming board meeting for approval.

