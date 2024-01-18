Rejection of nomination papers: LHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s petition

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on two petitions of former PTI chairman Imran Khan challenging rejection of his nomination papers from NA-122, Lahore and NA-89, Mianwali.

The counsel of election commission of Pakistan said that the condition of a proposer and seconder from the same constituency was a legal requirement which was not fulfilled by the petitioner. The counsel of Imran Khan, however, contended that this issue was not in NA-89.

He, therefore, asked the court to set aside the decisions of returning officers (ROs) and the appellate tribunals of rejecting the nomination papers of petitioner from both constituencies of national assembly.

The court adjourned the proceedings for a while and later reserved its verdict on both the petitions challenging rejection of the nomination papers of Imran Khan from NA-122, Lahore and NA-89 Mianwali.

The ROs had rejected the nomination papers of Imran Khan primarily on the grounds of being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The appellate tribunals also upheld the decisions of respective ROs with an observation that the decision of ECP regarding disqualification of the petitioner was still in the field and had not been set aside from the competent forum.

On the point of proposer not being the voter of the constituency, the tribunal said the revised delimitation report was issued by the ECP prior to the submission of nomination papers.

