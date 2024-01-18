Marwat continues rallies in Karachi despite PTI notification

ISLAMABAD: A visibly “heartbroken” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Sher Afzal Khan on Wednesday continued his election rallies in the port city of Karachi despite a notification issued by the party, saying the “founding party chairman Imran Khan has directed Marwat to rush back to capital by suspending all his political activities in Sindh”.

“PTI founding chief Imran Khan has directed central party leader Sher Afzal Khan Marwat to immediately suspend all his ongoing political activities in Karachi and rush back to capital,” said a notification issued by PTI central secretariat.

However, hours after issuing the notification, Marwat kept posting messages on social media platform X about his political activities in Karachi.

A senior PTI leader who declined to be named told Business Recorder that Marwat might reach the capital Wednesday night as calling off his scheduled rallies in Karachi was not possible.

The instructions come a day after the PTI leader, in a major twist, first announced suspending the polls campaign in Sindh for claiming to have been “attacked” by party leaders Raoof Hasan and Hamid Khan, and later saying that he would continue the polls campaign.

In a post on social media platform X, Marwat wrote that he would not be distracted and urged the PTI activists to “deal with all the satanic forces” on their own.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024