LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday sent a PTI leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, police produced Khalid Gujjar before the court and sought the identification parade of the accused. The court directed the police to produce the accused again before the court on January 31 after completing the identification parade.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024