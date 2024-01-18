AIRLINK 54.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.25%)
Safe and legal migration of workforce to Qatar discussed

Press Release Published 18 Jan, 2024 05:54am

DOHA: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistani and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, commenced his inaugural official visit to Qatar with a pivotal meeting with Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, the Minister of Labour in Qatar.

During the meeting, SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik provided an overview of Government of Pakistan's ongoing efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing labour skills to align with and meet the demand and standards of the Qatari labour market. The discussion underscored the commitment of both leaders to encourage as well as enhance safe and legal migration of the Pakistani workforce to Qatar.

SAPM, Jawad Sohrab Malik and Qatar’s Labour Minister, Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri pledged to foster a collaborative environment that supports the secure and lawful movement of Pakistani workers to contribute to Qatar's dynamic labour market. The leaders affirmed their commitment to ensuring the welfare and prosperity of the Pakistani workforce in Qatar. Both leaders also discussed opening of more Qatar Visa Centres (QVCs) in Pakistan for ease of Pakistani migrant workforce.

As part of the official visit, SAPM Malik is scheduled to engage with Qatari conglomerates to explore and sign agreements aimed at providing and enhancing employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce. These agreements are expected to contribute significantly to the mutual economic growth and cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar.

Muhemmed Aejaz, Pakistan's Ambassador in Qatar and Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) also accompanied SAPM in the meeting. The visit of the SAPM to Qatar intends to strengthen ties, enhance collaboration and create more opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the State of Qatar.

