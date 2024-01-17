AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
Iran foreign minister in Davos: Attacks on Israel will end if Gaza war stops

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 07:29pm
DAVOS: Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that attacks against Israel and its interests by the “Axis of Resistance” will stop if the Gaza war ends, warning that the conflict could heighten tensions across the Middle East.

“An end to the genocide in Gaza will lead to an end of military actions and crises in the region,” Amirabdollahian said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

“The security of the Red Sea is tied to the developments in Gaza, and everyone will suffer if Israel’s crimes in Gaza do not stop … All the (resistance) fronts will remain active.”

US President Joe Biden on Friday called Yemen’s Houthi forces a “terrorist” group, after American and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen overnight.

UN chief says parties to Gaza war ‘trampling’ on international law

The Houthi militia, which has been targeting Red Seas shipping in what it calls solidarity with Palestinians against Israel, has threatened a “strong and effective response” to the US and British strikes.

Amirabdollahian also said t Tehran shared intelligence with Iraq about what it said were activities of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Iran has said its Revolutionary Guards attacked Israel’s “spy HQ” in Iraq in the city of Erbil on Monday. Iraq later denied that there was any such spy centre in the country.

