AIRLINK 55.93 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-4.39%)
BOP 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 4.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.13%)
DFML 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.64%)
DGKC 72.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.61%)
FCCL 18.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.53%)
FFBL 28.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-6.61%)
FFL 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.45%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
HBL 115.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.71%)
HUBC 117.23 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.89%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.12%)
KOSM 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.97%)
MLCF 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
OGDC 126.39 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.18%)
PAEL 22.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.85%)
PIAA 10.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
PPL 123.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.88%)
PRL 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.22%)
PTC 14.02 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
SEARL 52.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2%)
SNGP 73.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
SSGC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
TELE 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
TPLP 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.55%)
TRG 77.37 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-3.29%)
UNITY 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.11%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.92%)
BR100 6,527 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.25%)
BR30 23,241 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 63,567 Decreased By -170.1 (-0.27%)
KSE30 21,354 Decreased By -1.7 (-0.01%)
Jan 17, 2024
Markets

OPEC sticks to 2024 oil demand view, sees more growth in 2025

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 05:53pm

LONDON: OPEC on Wednesday stuck to its forecast for relatively strong growth in global oil demand in 2024 and said 2025 will see a “robust” increase in oil use, led by China and the Middle East, in an earlier than usual prediction.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in a monthly report, said world oil demand will rise by 1.85 million barrels per day in 2025. For 2024, OPEC sees demand growth of 2.25 million bpd, which was unchanged from last month.

The 2025 prediction is OPEC’s first in its monthly report. OPEC said publishing it earlier than usual is aimed at providing long-term guidance for the market.

“The undertaking to reach beyond the previously established time horizon of short-term forecasting serves to support the understanding of market dynamics,” OPEC said in the report.

OPEC stresses OPEC+ unity, after Angola exit

OPEC has consistently forecast stronger demand growth for 2024 than other forecasters, such as the International Energy Agency. The two have clashed in recent years over issues such as long-term demand and the need for investment in new supplies.

The OPEC report also noted that OPEC oil production rose slightly in December led by Nigeria, despite ongoing output cuts by the wider OPEC+ alliance to support the market.

OPEC adjusted its production figures lower to reflect the exit from the group of Angola, announced by Luanda last month.

