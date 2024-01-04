BAFL 48.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
BIPL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.11%)
BOP 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
CNERGY 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.17%)
DFML 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.71%)
DGKC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
FABL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.53%)
FCCL 20.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.35%)
FFL 10.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.62%)
GGL 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.65%)
HBL 117.69 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (0.93%)
HUBC 119.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.2%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.67%)
LOTCHEM 27.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.32%)
MLCF 40.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.76%)
OGDC 127.39 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (3.65%)
PAEL 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
PIBTL 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
PIOC 121.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.14%)
PPL 129.59 Increased By ▲ 3.59 (2.85%)
PRL 28.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-6.31%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
SSGC 12.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.23%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
TRG 85.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
UNITY 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.68%)
WTL 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
BR100 6,670 Increased By 34.2 (0.52%)
BR30 24,197 Increased By 204.2 (0.85%)
KSE100 64,647 Increased By 297.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 21,634 Increased By 67.5 (0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 04, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-04

OPEC stresses OPEC+ unity, after Angola exit

Reuters Published 04 Jan, 2024 05:41am

DUBAI/LONDON: OPEC said on Wednesday that cooperation and dialogue within the wider OPEC+ oil producer’s alliance will continue, after OPEC member Angola last month announced it would leave the group.

Continued cooperation within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia will benefit “all producers, consumers and investors, as well as the global economy at large,” OPEC said in a statement.

Angola said on Dec. 21 that it will leave OPEC from this month, a move that prompted a drop in oil prices and that some analysts said raised questions about the unity of both OPEC and the wider OPEC+ alliance.

The OPEC statement made no mention of Angola but said that OPEC members were united.

“OPEC member-countries re-affirm their steadfast commitment to the shared objectives of unity and cohesion both within the organization, and with the non-OPEC producing countries participating in the DoC,” it said, using OPEC+’s formal name the Declaration of Cooperation.

OPEC+ is making a further round of voluntary oil output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first quarter of 2024, adding to earlier reductions announced in various steps since late 2022, to support the market.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil

Comments

1000 characters

OPEC stresses OPEC+ unity, after Angola exit

SIFC set to take on smugglers, hoarders

Industries: Tariff cut plan requires an IMF nod

Prospects of KE shares transfer to new buyers ‘unclear’

Q3 QTA mechanism: Nepra approves Rs2.87/unit hike for KE

Motorway projects: ADB rates ‘$590m additional financing’ as successful

600MW wind, solar projects: PFREF moves army chief

Seeking report on PTI’s allegations: SC issues notices to CS, IGP and AG Punjab

Smuggling, non-duty paid vehicles: LEAs, Intelligence personnel entitled to FBR cash rewards

Foreign govts, private entities: Guidelines on pacts, MoUs notified

Input tax adjustment: FBR extends date for proposals on ‘HS codes’ new list

Read more stories