AIRLINK 57.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.45%)
BOP 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.83%)
DFML 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
DGKC 75.21 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.91%)
FCCL 18.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.45%)
FFL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
GGL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.74%)
HBL 116.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUBC 119.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1%)
OGDC 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (1.46%)
PAEL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.02%)
PIAA 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
PPL 127.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.49%)
PRL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
PTC 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
SEARL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.22%)
SNGP 75.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.74%)
SSGC 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.29%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 12.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.56%)
TRG 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
UNITY 23.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.73%)
BR100 6,575 Increased By 31.6 (0.48%)
BR30 23,728 Increased By 85.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 63,994 Increased By 256.7 (0.4%)
KSE30 21,481 Increased By 124.9 (0.58%)
Jan 17, 2024
India’s Nifty 50 set to open lower tracking Asian peers

Reuters Published 17 Jan, 2024 09:59am
BENGALURU: India’s benchmark Nifty 50 index is set to open lower on Wednesday, tracking Asian peers after China’s quarterly growth missed expectations, while HDFC Bank will be in focus after it posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit.

India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 21,826.50 as of 8:11 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 will open below its Tuesday close of 22,032.30.

Asian markets were lower, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index shedding 1.3% after China’s economic growth in December quarter missed expectations.

Wall Street equities also closed lower overnight after a key Federal Reserve official said that the US central bank should not rush to lower rates, dampening expectations of early rate cuts.

Indian shares declined on Tuesday, dragged by a pullback in information technology stocks after a recent rally.

Shares of top private lender and the heaviest weighted stock in Nifty 50 index - HDFC Bank will be in focus after reporting a bigger-than-expected profit for the third quarter, post market hours on Tuesday.

The American-listed shares of the bank fell 6.71% overnight.

Indian shares open lower tracking Asian peers

Investors also await the results of Nifty 50 companies like Asian Paints and LTIMindtree, due on Wednesday.

Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth a net 6.57 billion rupees ($79.09 million) on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 3.69 billion rupees.

Indian stocks

