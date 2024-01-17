AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-17

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has reportedly not approved physical presence of Pak Army officers in Performance Management Units (PMUs) at power Distribution Companies (Discos), reportedly to avoid negativity about army, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Power Division’s summary “strengthening management in Discos” was on the agenda of Federal Cabinet in its previous meeting but it could not sail through.

“Power Division’s summary has been returned with the direction that it should be revised properly after exclusion of Army officers from the proposed PMUs,” the sources added.

Discos likely to be put under army’s microscope

The Finance Division opposed the proposal of Power Division regarding establishment of PMUs in loss-making power Distribution Companies (Discos) under senior army officers (brigadiers), arguing that it will further deteriorate governance within Discos.

Power Division, in its summary had sought Federal Cabinet approval for establishment of PMUs in five high loss-making power Distribution Companies under a serving Brigadier of Pak Army arguing that Discos dismal performance has made the power sector unsustainable – a summary prepared in light of a decision of Apex Committee (AC) of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to sources Power Division in its summary noted that both the Defence Ministry and Interior Ministry have not offered any comments despite repeated requests.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Interior, in its comments suggested that a long-term restructuring of distribution and collection of bill system may be evolved to put the system on track, adding that this additional burdening of institutions like FIA, NADRA and IMPASS may adversely affect delivery of their core functions.

Commenting on the stance of Interior Ministry, an official in Power Division said that the purpose of making NADRA and FIA part of PMUs was to move against defaulters expeditiously so that their CNICs and passports are blocked forthwith.

The appointment of suitable personnel as Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in these Discos, under Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has always been a challenge for the government.

“The proposal contained in the draft summary for the Federal Cabinet regarding establishing of PMUs headed by a BS-20 officer of Pakistan Army and manned by officers from Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and intelligence agencies has not been endorsed,” the sources quoted Finance Ministry as saying.

According to Power Division, various modes were experimented in the past, but all such efforts to fill the positions of CEOs, with required skill-set and expertise to turn around these companies, failed. As a result, power sector has been beset with inefficiencies primarily due to lack of effective leadership resulting in an ever rising circular debt reaching Rs. 2.310 trillion as of June-2023. The receivables of Discos have also piled up to the tune of Rs. 1.786 trillion, thus making the sector unsustainable.

According to Power Division, during Financial Year-2023-24, it is apprehended that Discos may make a loss of around Rs. 589 billion which includes under recovery and loss above NEPRA’s threshold.

These companies were created for corporatization and to further privatisation in the distribution system. However, due to rampant mismanagement, improvement in the process for further reforms has been derailed. Resultantly, these entities have now become a constant source of bleeding for the national exchequer.

Power Division argues that in order to minimise losses in power sector, Government has launched a campaign against electricity theft and recovery from defaulters. However, it is apprehended that weak leadership of Discos may not be able to fetch desired results. Specifically, Discos, ie, HESCO, SEPCO, PESCO and QESCO are facing serious capacity limitation of management and requiring administrative assistance, which is likely to levy a huge toll on administrative and financial position of these Discos.

The Apex Committee meeting of SIFC held on October 4, 2023 decided to establish an Anti-Theft Taskforce, comprising officers from law enforcement, district administration and intelligence agencies, and their subsequent attachment with Discos incurring significant losses, i.e., QESCO, PESCO, SEPCO, MEPCO and HESCO.

The pilot project will commence with HESCO and be replicated in other Discos after evaluating the results of the pilot intervention in HESCO.

After explaining reasons, Power Division submitted following proposals for Cabinet approval: (i) a PMU be established in each Disco. As a pilot first PMU shall be established in HESCO consisting of officers from PAS, FIA and Intelligence Agency headed by a BS 20 officer of Pakistan Army. This PMU shall report directly to Secretary Power Division; (ii) Ministry of Defence may post one serving BS-20 officer from Pakistan Army, along with team and allied staff, for strengthening the management of each Disco. Initially, only one such team would be required for HESCO; (iii) Ministry of Defence may post one officer from Intelligence Agencies in each Disco; (iv) a serving Police Officer of BS-18 may be posted in each Disco by respective Provincial Police authorities for coordination with police authorities in the Anti- theft campaign; and (v) NADRA/IMPASS and the banks may be directed not to issue or renew passports or open bank account of those defaulting individuals, whose lists shall be shared by Power Division with these authorities based on the input provided by PMU.

Power Division further stated that grade-17 officers from Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) were posted in all Discos. However, these officers have been posted out; and FIA officers of grade 17/18 were attached to three Discos (HESCO, SEPCO and PESCO) in the first instance, to facilitate institution of immediate action against colluding employees of Discos in theft and under recovery campaign.

Finance Division, in its comments argued that theft control and performance management are two entirely different functions, adding that Terms of Reference (ToRs) and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the proposed PMU have not been indicated.

The proposal will entail additional costs for the companies who are already making losses, the sources quoted Finance Division as saying in its comments sent with approval of the Finance Secretary, who is an officer of PAS, erstwhile District Management Group.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Federal Cabinet DISCOS Power Division army officers SIFC PMUs Performance Management Units

Comments

1000 characters

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories