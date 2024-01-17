AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-17

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Private Power and Infrastructure Board (PPIB) is all set to approve model bidding documents/contract agreements for Public Sector Entities (PSEs) for procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems, sources close to the PPIB managing director told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said that for the promotion and development of indigenous renewable energy resources in the country and to reduce electricity bills of public buildings by meeting a certain portion of the electricity load through clean solar energy technology, the Federal Cabinet (GoP) approved the Framework Guidelines for Solar PV Initiatives 2022 (the “Framework Guidelines”) including, inter alia, Solarization of Public Sector Buildings in its meeting held on October 18, 2022.

RfP for solar PV project: PPIB seeks revision in indexation, adjustment formula

As per the framework guidelines, the PPIB was tasked to prepare standard bidding documents and contract agreements for the solarization of public sector buildings on,(i) Lease Purchase Model (10-year BOOT basis), and (ii) Own Cost Model to facilitate the PROCURING agencies/PSEs for procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems by the said entities. Pursuant to the directions of the federal government, the model bidding documents/contract agreements were prepared by the PPIB and approved by the AEDB Board in its 59th meeting held on December 12, 2022.

However, later on, the then prime minister (PM) during a meeting held on December 24, 2022, decided that the PPIB shall carry out the centralised bidding process on behalf of and in consultation with the PSEs upon their authorisation.

Upon selection of successful bidders, the relevant PSEs shall issue the Letter of Acceptance and subsequently, sign the contract agreements with the successful bidders. The framework guidelines were amended accordingly and approved by the federal cabinet in its meeting held on May 24, 2023.

Pursuant to the amended framework guidelines, the standard bidding documents/contract agreements were prepared by the PPIB in consultation with NESPAK, NTDC, and DISCOs and approved by the AEDB Board in its 60th meeting held on March 20, 2023.

Accordingly, the PPIB carried out the detailed design of net-metering-based solar PV systems for approximately 250 buildings through NESPAK.

Subsequently, the PPIB conducted the centralised competitive bidding for solarisation of 85 public sector buildings on own cost model, in addition to 330 buildings on lease purchase model, upon receipt of authorisation from PSEs and selected/declared successful bidders for 30 buildings.

However, during the course of competitive bidding process, the procuring agencies showed their reluctance on the conduct of centralised bidding process by the PPIB and requested to seek concurrence from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) in this regard.

Accordingly, the PPIB sought concurrence from the PPRA for carrying out the centralised competitive bidding process on behalf of the procuring agencies. In response, the PPRA informed that there is no such provision in the PPRA’s Procurement Regulatory Framework that allows a procuring agency to carry out procurement on behalf of any other procuring agency. Therefore, the PPRA advised that the procuring agencies may carry out their own procurements in pursuance of Public Procurement Rules, 2004, to avoid any legal consequences.

The position was submitted before the federal cabinet for consideration, wherein, the federal cabinet decided that the PSEs will carry out solarisation of their buildings on their own using the model RFP documents and contract agreements prepared by the PPIB and the PPIB will provide the technical support to the PSEs where required.

Pursuant to the decision of the federal cabinet, PPIB has prepared the model bidding documents/contract agreements for PSEs using the earlier approved standard bidding documents/contract agreements. The main changes include the conduct of competitive bidding by the PSEs themselves instead of PPIB. Furthermore, for the lease purchase model, Clause 7 of the Basic Terms and Conditions of Contract has been amended such that the Minimum Annual Energy Yield (MAEY) guaranteed by the vendor/lessor shall also include the energy not delivered by the net-metering-based solar PV system solely due to failure/non-availability of distribution system or attributable to any PSE/lessee’s acts of omission or commission.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PSEs PPIB public sector entities solar PV systems

Comments

1000 characters

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories