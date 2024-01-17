LDA demolishes 8 illegal constructions

LAHORE: In an operation against illegal constructions, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished eight illegal constructions around Multan Road, Samanabad and Fatehgarh.

As per the details shared by the LDA on Tuesday, under the supervision of Town Planning I Ayesha, an illegal showroom was demolished in Samanabad while three illegal shops on Canal Road in Fatehgarh were demolished. Moreover, the pillars of an illegal building on Multan Road were demolished.

Commenting on the operation, LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the operation against illegal constructions was in progress across the city and no tolerance will be shown.

