AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-17

PTI rejects contents of SCBA-PBC presser

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday rejected the contents of the “political presser” by the representatives of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), saying it was part of the same scheme under which the door of free and fair elections has been closed by the court upon 12.5 million voters of the country.

In a statement issued here, a PTI spokesman strongly reacting to the presser by PBC and SCBA’s representatives, rejected the contents of the presser and said that the decision of the top court stripping PTI of its electoral symbol “bat” was “absolutely flawed” and “offensive”, which opened the door of a very dangerous distortion in the constitutional and democratic scheme of the country.

He made it clear that the decision to snatch the electoral symbol “bat” was made long ago in closed rooms, however, an attempt was made to hold the judiciary responsible in the eyes of the nation by putting the court’s stamp on the verdict.

He pointed out that out of the total 175 political parties in the country, PTI conducted the best, most effective, and transparent intra-party election in the country.

He recalled that PTI conducted two intra-party elections on June 8, 2022, and December 2, 2023, respectively, on which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not raise any reasonable and legal objections except some futile technical objections.

He made it clear that PTI held the election in the presence of the media in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, in compliance with the law despite serious concerns over the electoral watchdog’s decision.

He stressed that the process of intra-party elections continued for at least five days, which was being reported with regular interval on national and social media.

He noted that PTI had chosen one of its well-qualified and most capable workers for the august post of the party chairmanship, burying the hereditary politics in the light of the vision of the PTI founding Chairman Imran Khan.

He lamented that the constitution was trampled upon, rule of law, sanctity of votes and basic legal rights were violated and the courts were used as a source of the worst political vendetta, but, unfortunately, none of these lawyers’ representatives neither ever uttered a word against these unlawful and unjust acts nor vented any concern and sorrow.

He went on to say that the four provinces and the Center were handed over to the unconstitutional, illegal, unrepresentative and unelected governments, but they paid no attention and observed complete silence in this regard.

He recalled that the judiciary, especially the judges of the Peshawar High Court (PHC), were subjected to open threats, but none of them ever dared to come forward to hold a press conference.

“Today, when a hybrid dictatorship was in force in the country after wrapping up the framework of the constitution and democracy, but this group was busy in making unsuccessful efforts to defend the extra-constitutional decisions and supporting the political agenda of the state against the people,” he added.

He noted that a minority class of lawyers became the source of the “murder of the constitution and democracy”, besides contributing to the “nefarious plan to destroy the judiciary”, which was restored after great struggle and sacrifices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

elections PTI Pakistan Bar Council polls SCBA SCBA PBC presser

Comments

1000 characters

PTI rejects contents of SCBA-PBC presser

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories