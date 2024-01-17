AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Senate resolutions seeking postponement of polls unconstitutional: Siraj

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has denounced the Senate resolutions calling for a delay in elections, asserting that they are unconstitutional and only serve to cast controversy over the sanctity of the parliament without any real impact.

While addressing a press conference at Mansoorah on Tuesday, he emphasized the importance of fair elections in accordance with the date specified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He warned that the JI would resist any tactics aimed at depriving the masses of their fundamental right to choose their representatives.

He reiterated the JI’s consistent demand for a level playing field for all political parties in the elections, emphasizing that polls are crucial for ensuring stability and peace in the country.

He expressed confidence that the politics of dynasties would no longer thrive in Pakistan, as people are increasingly aware of their rights. The Election Day in February, he said, would guarantee the rule of people.

He said those who remained in power during the past five years failed to deliver. He criticized family-based political parties, likening their functioning to a property business. He pointed out that these parties distributed tickets among relatives, sidelining party workers.

He called on those seeking the position of prime minister for the fourth time to present their past performance. Similarly, he questioned those claiming to provide free electricity up to 300 units, urging them to account for their actions during their 15-year rule over Sindh.

Addressing the country’s abundant resources, Haq identified bad governance and corruption as the primary issues. He accused long-time rulers of utilizing state resources for personal gain, depriving the masses of essential services.

He criticized the ruling elite for looking towards Washington to maintain power and for remaining silent on Israeli atrocities, fearing a reaction from the United States. He asserted that the JI is the only party consistently advocating for the rights of the people and promised that, if voted into power, the JI would ensure the rule of law in the country.

