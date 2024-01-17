AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-01-17

Prices: provinces, ICT asked to curtail wholesale-retail gap

Naveed Butt Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Muhammad Sami Saeed has directed the provincial governments and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to curtail the gap between wholesale and retail prices.

The minister also directed the provincial governments and ICT administration to vigorously pursue smooth availability of essential items, especially in the preview of the upcoming Ramazan and report the demand and supply situation of specific commodities used in Ramadan in the upcoming meeting.

The minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC) to review the prices of essential commodities on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Industry, Ministry of Climate Change, provincial governments, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, Trading Corporation of Pakistan, Utility Stores Corporation, PASSCO, and administration of ICT.

The PBS chief statistician presented an overview of the price situation in the country for the week ended on 11th January 2024 and apprised the meeting that SPI increased by 1.4 percent over previous week week-over-week (WoW) and increased to 44.2 percent over the corresponding week previous year.

He explained that the current spike in SPI is driven by perishable items including tomatoes and onions and poultry products such as chicken and eggs. During this week, prices of 21 items increased and those of eight items decreased while prices of 22 items remained stable. A decline was observed in the prices of food items such as potatoes, vegetable ghee, and sugar. The prices of tomatoes, onion, chicken, eggs and electricity observed an increase during the reference week.

In response, the representatives of the provincial Food and Industries Departments of Punjab, Sindh, and KP explained that strict monitoring of prices has been ensured through heavy fines, raids, and sealing of high-charging shops. They said that despite supply issues of perishable items due to extreme weather conditions, the issue of climate change has become more important. Administration of Punjab is taking measures by sensitising deputy commissioners across the province to control prices.

The minister advised PBS to present a detailed report on active usage of Decision Support System on Inflation (DSSI) by provincial/district authorities for price monitoring and checking profiteering and hoarding.

The minister directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to engage with the Pakistan Poultry Association to identify and resolve the supply issues of poultry products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad Capital Territory ICT NPMC SPI Utility Stores Corporation Ramazan Prices of essential commodities Muhammad Sami Saeed

Comments

1000 characters

Prices: provinces, ICT asked to curtail wholesale-retail gap

‘Further sales tax or extra tax’: FBR fails to deal with legal issue of chargeability

Margin on PIBs declines

Extension sought in $425m World Bank-financed NTM-I project

Two NTDC projects: Ali-led body to find a way out of ‘questionable’ contracts

PMUs at Discos: Army officers’ posting not approved by Cabinet

Huge deployment of security forces in KP envisaged

Procurement of net-metering-based solar PV systems: PPIB set to approve model bidding documents for PSEs

Petrol, HSD: PSO allowed exchange rate adjustments

Imran hints at ‘Plan C’

15 cases of JN.1 Covid variant detected

Read more stories