KMC lands: land dept asked to remove encroachments

KARACHI: Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab Tuesday said the Land Department should take immediate action to get rid of the encroachments on KMC lands, ensure attending of pending cases related to KMC huts at Hawks Bay and other KMC lands.

The reduction in KMC’s revenue will not be tolerated… a report related to revenue should also be submitted within 15 days, he added.

Murtaza Wahab was presiding over a meeting of the Land Department in his office.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Special Representative for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Financial Advisor Imtiaz Abro, Director Land Sabah-ul-Islam and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Mayor Karachi said that due to the cases pending in the courts related to KMC land, recovery is decreasing, it would be better that people do not destroy institutions and the city for the sake of personal business, the officers of the Land Department should formulate a strategy in consultation with the Law Department and the information and records required in various cases should be presented on the hearing of the cases. He issued special instructions to the concerned staff in this regard.

He said that it is the responsibility of the officers to protect the interests of KMC, especially the role of the Land Department is of utmost importance, adding that no institution engaged in the provision of public services can afford to have cases related to its affair are pending in the courts as it has a direct impact on revenue generation.

We have taken this decision that progress will be ensured in legal matters and whatever steps are necessary in this regard will be taken without delay, the city will be better and fully served only when land related matters are brought under the rules and regulations and effective and transparent policy regarding recovery is implemented.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed the Director Land to improve the situation of recovery in land revenue, lease, mutation and other matters from KMC land at all costs, the money earned from KMC lands will be used for development of the city. No one should have any doubt in this regard, notices should be sent without delay to the institutions or individuals for recovery of dues and a time frame should be fixed for recovery.

He said KMC record in the land department should also be computerized as soon as possible, which will be uploaded on the official website of KMC.

