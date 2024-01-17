AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
Govt’s non-developmental/recurring expenditure: Senate body may take up issue of ways, means

Zaheer Abbasi Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance is likely to take up the issue of ways and means to control the non-developmental/recurring expenditure of the government.

The motion was moved by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur in the Senate which was subsequently referred by the house to the committee on 27th November 2023. The matter has been placed on agenda of the meeting being held today (Wednesday) with Senator Saleem Mandviwala, chairman of the committee.

The meeting would also consider government bill titled, “The Deposit Protection Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024” sent to the committee on 1st January 2024 as well as government bill titled, “The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and private members’ bill, moved by senators Naseebullah Bazai, Faisal Saleem Rahman, and Kauda Babar regarding the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2023 as referred by the Senate on 13th November 2023.

The finance standing committee of the senate has also on the agenda consideration of private member’s bill moved by Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi “State Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, public petition 5642 regarding request for deletion of proviso in Custom Act 1969 added by Finance Act, 2022 referred by the Chairman Senate on 26th December 2023 as well as further progress on the matter of al Madina Floor Mills Aza Khel District Nowshera in the light of assurance of Secretary Finance, to resolve the issue by taking SBP Peshawar on board.

The committee meeting would also be given briefing on the petition regarding “Spectrum of illegal activities” at Sust Dry Port GB and regarding 410 million missing rupees from overseas Pakistani’s bank account in Karachi, and action taken in this regard.

