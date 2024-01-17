AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
CM expresses displeasure at deteriorating law & order in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2024 06:02am

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has said that he is distressed by the recent surge in crimes in the urban cities and rural areas which include robbery, murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, impersonation, mobile snatching, targeted killing, and extortion among other serious crimes.

In a letter to the Inspector General of Police and Director General of Rangers regarding the deteriorating of law and order in major cities and rural areas of the province, the CM said that he was distressed by the surge in crimes in the major cities and rural areas which include robbery, murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, impersonation, mobile snatching, targeted killing, and extortion among other serious crimes. The newspapers and electronic media abound with reports of incidents of the above crimes.

Justice Baqar told the IG Police and the DG Rangers that in the wake of upcoming general elections, there have been multiple reports of attacks on the candidates who in a few cases have even been kidnapped in broad daylight. The most vulnerable segments of our society, that is, women, children, and the elderly have borne a disproportionate brunt of these crimes. Journalists, lawyers, doctors, businessmen, and other professionals face a bigger threat to their lives and property, but the law enforcement apparatus continues to be complacent.

The interim Chief Minister has expressed his utmost displeasure on the deteriorating law & order situation and directed the IG police and the DG Rangers that immediate measures are taken to stem the rising tide of crime in the cities and rural areas to protect and safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.

crime Justice Maqbool Baqar General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

