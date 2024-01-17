CM expresses displeasure at deteriorating law & order in Sindh

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Former Justice Maqbool Baqar has said that he is distressed by the recent surge in crimes in the urban cities and rural areas which include robbery, murder, rape, kidnapping, drug trafficking, impersonation, mobile snatching, targeted killing, and extortion among other serious crimes.

Justice Baqar told the IG Police and the DG Rangers that in the wake of upcoming general elections, there have been multiple reports of attacks on the candidates who in a few cases have even been kidnapped in broad daylight. The most vulnerable segments of our society, that is, women, children, and the elderly have borne a disproportionate brunt of these crimes. Journalists, lawyers, doctors, businessmen, and other professionals face a bigger threat to their lives and property, but the law enforcement apparatus continues to be complacent.

The interim Chief Minister has expressed his utmost displeasure on the deteriorating law & order situation and directed the IG police and the DG Rangers that immediate measures are taken to stem the rising tide of crime in the cities and rural areas to protect and safeguard the fundamental rights of the citizens as enshrined in the Constitution.

