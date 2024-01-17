Bail applications of IK and Bushra Bibi adjourned till 30th

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, adjourned the hearing of bail applications of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in six cases and one case against his wife Bushra Bibi registered in connection with May 9 protests till January 30.

Additional Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra while hearing the case, adjourned hearing over bail plea of Khan till January 30 in the cases registered against him in Tarnol, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Ramna, and Secretariat police stations.

The PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi’s Counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry, as well as Bushra Bibi, appeared before the court. However, the PTI founder and his wife's counsel Salman Safdar did not appear before the court.

The investigation officer (IO) of Khosar police appeared before the court along with the record but the prosecutor did not appear before the court.

The judge asked that any prosecutor present in the courtroom as he wanted to hear his arguments on bail applications. The police official in the courtroom informed the court that no prosecutor was present in the courtroom.

The judge asked the defence counsel to start the argument he would hear it. In these cases, Salman Safdar is the lead counsel and he will argue before the court, Chaudhry told the court. Today, his lead counsel is busy in another case in Lahore High Court, (LHC), he said.

The judge said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued directives to hear pending bail applications and decide about it. I do not think that you will bring these applications to decisions, the judge said.

The judge issued directives to summon the prosecutor and the IO as he would not grant another date. Where are the other IOs, ask them to appear before it along with the relevant records, the judge said, adding that if the provision of PTI founder before the court is difficult then why do you keep pending the case of Bushra Bibi.

Chaudhry, the defence counsel said today we were ready for arguments but his lead counsel is not available. The court marked the attendance of Bushra and allowed her to go. The court took a short break.

After the break when the court resumed hearing, the judge asked the IO, did you include the PTI founder in the investigations. Once we went to jail for investigation from Khan but he told us that he would join the investigation in the presence of his legal team, the IO said.

The judge asked the IO did you go to jail again for the investigation of the PTI founder. This is serious negligence, why did you not conduct the investigation, the judge said.

The IO replied that they had not gone for a second time to jail for the investigation. The defence counsel told the court that tomorrow [Wednesday] PTI founder will appear before the court in another case and his legal team will be present there.

The court after hearing arguments adjourned the hearing till January 30.

