AIRLINK 58.67 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (5.33%)
BOP 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.25%)
DGKC 74.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
FCCL 18.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.84%)
FFBL 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.46%)
FFL 10.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HBL 116.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.14%)
HUBC 119.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
KOSM 4.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 126.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-2.38%)
PAEL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.15%)
PIAA 10.80 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (11%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.54%)
PPL 126.65 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.5%)
PRL 29.21 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.49%)
PTC 13.57 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (9.17%)
SEARL 53.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.92%)
SNGP 74.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.59%)
SSGC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TELE 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.8%)
TPLP 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.26%)
TRG 79.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
UNITY 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.45%)
BR100 6,543 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.92%)
BR30 23,643 Decreased By -355.2 (-1.48%)
KSE100 63,737 Decreased By -531.9 (-0.83%)
KSE30 21,356 Decreased By -192.5 (-0.89%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 17, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jordan’s PM says peace with Israel remains strategic choice despite Gaza war

Reuters Published January 16, 2024

DAVOS: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawaneh said on Tuesday that peace with Israel remained a strategic choice but any push to drive Palestinians to the kingdom would pose an “existentialist” threat.

Jordan, which shares a border with the West Bank, fears that the Gaza conflict could spread with wider violence by armed settlers encouraged by the army triggering a large scale Palestinian exodus to the other side of the Jordan River.

“In the event that there are actions and conditions that generate and create mass displacement of populations, that is a clear violation of the peace treaty,” Khasawneh said, referring to the country’s 1994 deal with Israel during a session in Davos.

“It poses an existentialist threat… that we will have to react to and we hope we will never arrive at that point or juncture because we are firmly committed to comprehensive peace.”

Jordan king, Sisi and Abbas call to ‘maintain pressure’ for Gaza ceasefire

Khasawneh said regional projects with Israel that involved multi-million dollars where both countries would trade energy and water that were in the pipeline before Oct. 7 were for now effectively suspended.

“Today under the existing conditions it’s quite inconceivable for any Jordanian minister to just sit on a podium and have that type of interaction and transaction with an Israel counterpart as regrettable as it is, it’s a fact of life,” he added.

“The horrific scenes that are on the screens day in day out and hour in hour out of the carnage wreaked on Gaza by the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, a majority children and women is something that renders that unimplementable under the existing circumstances,” Khasawneh said.

Israel launched the war to eradicate Hamas after stormed across the border fence on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people and capturing 240 hostages.

The war has driven nearly all Gazans from their homes, some several times, and caused a humanitarian crisis, with food, fuel and medical supplies running low.

The only solution to avoid deeper conflict and regional instability was to put in place a political process with a time frame that leads to a two-state solution where a Palestinian state would emerge alongside Israel, Khasawneh said.

Israel Palestinian Gaza Israel and Hamas Gaza war Jordan's PM Bisher al Khasawaneh

Comments

1000 characters

Jordan’s PM says peace with Israel remains strategic choice despite Gaza war

LNG tankers carrying Qatari LNG resume course, data shows

Shell suspends all Red Sea shipments: WSJ

Rupee depreciates marginally, settles at 280.25 against US dollar

KSE-100 extends losses amid lack of positive triggers

JIT formed to probe ‘malicious campaign’ against Supreme Court judges

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 case

Proposed acquisition: HUBCO board authorises negotiations with SECMC

KAPCO places bid to acquire majority stake in Tenaga Generasi Limited

Israeli tanks storm back into north Gaza areas where they had withdrawn

Oil prices rise 1% on flaring Middle East tensions

Read more stories