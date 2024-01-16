Nikkah case: charge against IK, spouse to be framed today

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday announced that a charge against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in an illegal Nikkah case will be framed today (Tuesday).

Civil judge, Qudratullah, while hearing the case at Adiala Jail postponed the indictment of Khan and his wife in Nikkah case till today (Tuesday). The jail authorities produced Khan before the court and his attendance was marked.

Khan’s and Bushra Bibi’s lawyer Usman Gull as well as counsel for the complainant Rizwan Abbas appeared before the court. However, Khan’s wife did not appear before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Bushra Bibi’s counsel filed an application on medical grounds before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance before the court for his client.

Abbasi while objecting to the accused counsel’s plea said that the defence counsel neither produced a medical report of the suspect during the previous hearing nor produced it today.

