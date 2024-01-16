Business & Finance
Japan finance minister says he discussed debt restructuring progress with Sri Lanka
TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday he discussed the progress of debt restructuring with the Sri Lankan president when he visited the south Pacific island country last week.
Sri Lanka central bank to consider a single policy rate mechanism
Suzuki said he told the president that Japan would continue to play a leading role in resolving Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring.
Comments