AIRLINK 56.19 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.88%)
BOP 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
CNERGY 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.91%)
DFML 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.4%)
DGKC 73.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.81%)
FCCL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.37%)
FFBL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.76%)
FFL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.92%)
HBL 117.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.81%)
HUBC 119.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-1.09%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KOSM 4.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.4%)
MLCF 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.45%)
OGDC 127.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.24%)
PAEL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.51%)
PIAA 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.55%)
PPL 128.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-2.32%)
PRL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.29%)
PTC 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.52%)
SEARL 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.49%)
SNGP 74.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.47%)
SSGC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.44%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.52%)
TPLP 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.13%)
TRG 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.06%)
UNITY 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.17%)
BR100 6,552 Decreased By -52.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 23,675 Decreased By -322.8 (-1.35%)
KSE100 63,859 Decreased By -410.4 (-0.64%)
KSE30 21,414 Decreased By -134.8 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Naomi Osaka still keen to keep busy after early Australian Open exit

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 11:25am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Naomi Osaka plans to jump straight back into action following her early Australian Open exit on Monday, with the former world number one drawing up a schedule that includes tournaments in Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami and Charleston.

The 26-year-old from Japan, who returned only two weeks ago after 15 months out and having her first child in July, said she had also discussed pencilling in a full clay season with her coach Wim Fissette.

“Wim just talked to me about playing a lot more matches,” Osaka told reporters after the twice Australian Open champion fell 6-4 7-6(2) to Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia in her opener.

“I don’t know if he wants to add stuff. I’m definitely thinking of playing Dubai, Indian Wells, Miami, Charleston and then probably like a full clay season.”

The four-times Grand Slam champion looked rusty in only her third match of the season after returning at Brisbane in the build-up to the year’s first Grand Slam.

Naomi Osaka plans to keep busy in 2024 with packed tournament schedule

After a slightly nervy opener against Tamara Korpatsch in the tune-up event, she was beaten in three sets by former world number one Karolina Pliskova before facing 19th-ranked Garcia at Melbourne Park.

“These past couple weeks I think, for me, I’m grateful for them,” Osaka said. “I have a team that’s really amazing and I’ve made a lot of different memories with them in Australia.

“Of course, I don’t regret anything. I think I’ve learned a lot during this trip, both on the court and off the court. Also I think I just played some really good people.

“It’s a little unfortunate. I wish I could have maybe played United Cup, or played something where I’m not immediately out if I don’t win a match. “I think I just have to see how the rest of my season goes.”

Naomi Osaka

Comments

1000 characters

Naomi Osaka still keen to keep busy after early Australian Open exit

Intra-day update: rupee inches up marginally against US dollar

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Iran says Revolutionary Guards attack Israel’s ‘spy HQ’ in Iraq, vow more revenge

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Oil prices mixed amid economic concerns, Red Sea issues

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Read more stories