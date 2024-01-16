AIRLINK 54.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.83%)
BOP 6.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
DFML 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
DGKC 74.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
FCCL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
FFBL 30.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
FFL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.12%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HBL 116.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-0.99%)
HUBC 119.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.16%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
KOSM 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.7%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.55%)
OGDC 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.66%)
PAEL 22.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.89%)
PIAA 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.45%)
PIBTL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PPL 127.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-2.58%)
PRL 28.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
PTC 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.91%)
SEARL 53.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-2.84%)
SNGP 73.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.2%)
SSGC 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
TELE 7.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.91%)
TPLP 12.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.97%)
TRG 78.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.62%)
UNITY 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 6,534 Decreased By -69.8 (-1.06%)
BR30 23,608 Decreased By -390.1 (-1.63%)
KSE100 63,770 Decreased By -499.3 (-0.78%)
KSE30 21,368 Decreased By -180.9 (-0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bonds consolidate after rally, traders eye state debt sale

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 10:12am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were little changed on Tuesday, with the benchmark yield consolidating around 7.15% mark, as traders awaited a fresh supply of state debt.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.1445% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, following its previous close at 7.1518%. Indian states plan to raise 192 billion rupees ($2.31 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day.

The quantum is lower than scheduled, for the second straight week.

“Since the quantum has undershot the calendar, we are not seeing any major selling pressure before the auction,” a trader with a private bank said.

“For government securities, market will again look for any fresh trigger which could push the benchmark yield below the key level of 7.12%.”

Underlying sentiment remained upbeat, after bond yields ended lower on Monday as India’s core inflation showed a declining trend and amid expectations that inflationary pressures will ease hereon.

India’s annual retail inflation rose to 5.69% in December from 5.55% in November, but was lower than a Reuters poll of 5.87%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was estimated at a four-year low of 3.76%, according to ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

Indian bond yields flat with focus on debt supply

A sustained fall in core inflation could prompt the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to ease its policy stance to ‘neutral’ as early as next month, economists said.

The RBI has held rates steady since April 2023, after raising them by 250 basis points in the previous financial year to battle high inflation. US markets were shut on Monday, but futures showed the 10-year US bond yield was hovering around 4%.

Traders await comments from Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller, due later on Tuesday. Waller’s comments late November had led to rising bets the Fed will pivot towards rate cuts.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bonds consolidate after rally, traders eye state debt sale

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories