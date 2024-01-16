Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs5.62 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for December 2023 to recover additional Rs37 billion from Discos consumers under monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA).

The National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on January 31, 2024, on the CPPA-G’s request for adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

According to the data submitted to the Nepra, in September 2023, hydel generation was just 1,859 GWh constituting 24.06 per cent of total generation.

The power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 110 GWh in December 2023, which was 16.95 per cent of total generation at a price of Rs12.3307 per unit, whereas, 384 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs17.25 per unit (4.97 per cent).

Generation from HSD was 06 GWh at price of Rs42.1497 per unit, whereas, generation from RFO was just 168.2 GWh (2.18 per cent of total generation) at Rs38.5499 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 826 GWh (10.69 per cent) at Rs14.6035 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 1,268 GWh (16.41 per cent of total generation) at Rs26.2230 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,464 GWh at Rs1.3162 per unit (18.95 per cent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 28GWh at Rs33.1274 per unit. Power generation from baggasse recorded at 101 GWh, 1.31 per cent of total generation, price of which has been calculated at Rs5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 150 GWh, 1.95 per cent of total generation and solar at 62 GWh, 0.80 per cent of total generation in December 2023.

The total energy generated was recorded at 7,726 GWh, at a basket price of Rs10.1341 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs78.296 billion.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in December 2023 was 7,418 GWh at a rate of Rs11.0225 per unit, the total price of which was Rs81.767 billion. This was included previous adjustment of Rs5.411 billion, sale of electricity to IPPs and transmission losses of - 3.51 per cent.

The CPPA-G is of the view that since reference fuel charges for December 2023 were Rs5.4031 per unit while actual fuel charges of Rs11. 0225 per unit, hence, a positive adjustment of Rs5.6194 per unit be granted.

