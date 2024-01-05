BAFL 48.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.24%)
BIPL 21.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
CNERGY 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.58%)
DFML 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.16%)
DGKC 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
FABL 33.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
FCCL 20.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
FFL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.65%)
GGL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.7%)
HBL 116.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.85%)
HUBC 121.14 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.12%)
HUMNL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.47%)
KEL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.48%)
LOTCHEM 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.08%)
MLCF 40.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
OGDC 125.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-1.33%)
PAEL 23.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.77%)
PIBTL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
PIOC 123.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.48%)
PPL 128.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.12%)
PRL 29.04 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.02%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 78.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
SSGC 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.16%)
TELE 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
TPLP 13.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.72 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.26%)
UNITY 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.15%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.63%)
BR100 6,664 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 24,171 Decreased By -26.3 (-0.11%)
KSE100 64,639 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 21,637 Increased By 3 (0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 05, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-01-05

Nov FCA: Discos’ tariff hiked by Rs4.13/unit

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 05 Jan, 2024 03:12am

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has raised Discos tariffs by Rs 4.13 per unit for November 2023 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) mechanism, to be recovered in bills of January 2024.

According to information provided by CPPA-G, the actual pool fuel cost for the month of November 2023, was Rs 9.4448/kWh, against the reference fuel cost component of Rs.4.7831/kWh as notified in consumer-end tariff of ex-Discos for the FY 2023-24. The actual fuel charges, as claimed by CPPA-G, for the month of November 2023 increased by Rs 4.6617/kWh as compared to the reference fuel charges. The Authority conducted the hearing in the matter on December 27, 2023. The Authority observed that CPPA-G purchased energy of 29.73 GWh from Tavanir Iran in November 2023 at a cost of Rs 824 million; however, contract between CPPA-G and Tavanir Iran for import of power up-to 104 MW expired on December 31, 2021.

In view thereof, the cost of electricity purchased from Tavanir Iran is being allowed strictly on provisional basis, subject to its adjustment once the Authority decides the extension in the contract between CPPA-G and Tavanir Iran or otherwise. The cost being allowed on provisional basis is to avoid piling up of the cost and one time burdening of the consumers in future. In addition, CPPA-G reported energy 0.278 GWh from Saba power and claimed fuel cost of Rs.12.99 million. During verification process CPPA-G stated that said energy be treated as free energy, therefore, the claimed fuel cost against energy supplied by Saba Power of Rs 12.99 million has been excluded while working out instant monthly FCA of November 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FCA nepra DISCOS CPPA G

Comments

1000 characters

Nov FCA: Discos’ tariff hiked by Rs4.13/unit

Challenges to SDGs implementation agenda reviewed

Team reaches UAE to remove bottlenecks

Mega road network project: Chinese investment dependent on political stability

FBR develops new tool for retailers

Price of gas to Fatima, Agritech: Ministry seeks ECC’s approval for upward revision

Hydropower, transmission: Major projects face rupee cover issue

Gas shortages in Sindh becoming increasingly acute

PM’s urged to help resolve issues facing Karachi’s industry

Governance, basic services in KP: Senate panel to probe $44m MAGP-II

FTO asks FBR not to file writ petitions against its orders

Read more stories