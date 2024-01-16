US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen

DUBAI: A missile struck a US-owned cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Monday, a British security agency and maritime risk company said, a day after Houthi rebels fired a cruise missile at an American destroyer.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations security agency, run by Britain’s Royal Navy, reported a “vessel hit from above by a missile” in the Gulf of Aden. It did not provide further details.

According to Ambrey, a British maritime risk company, a fire broke out on board the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier, but it remains seaworthy and there were no injuries.

United States Central Command identified the ship as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle.

The incident will further heighten shipping and security fears for the volatile region where the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have for weeks fired drones and missiles towards vessels they deem Israeli-linked in the adjacent Red Sea. United States and United Kingdom forces responded on Friday with strikes against scores of rebel targets in Yemen, which the Houthis said would not deter them.

Three missiles were launched by the Houthis, Ambrey said, with two of them not reaching the sea.

Ambrey “assessed the attack to have targeted US interests in response to US military strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen”, the report said, adding that the vessel was “assessed to not be Israel-affiliated”.

“The impact reportedly caused a fire in a hold. The bulker reportedly remained seaworthy, and no injuries were reported,” it said.