AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-16

US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen

AFP Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

DUBAI: A missile struck a US-owned cargo ship off the coast of Yemen on Monday, a British security agency and maritime risk company said, a day after Houthi rebels fired a cruise missile at an American destroyer.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations security agency, run by Britain’s Royal Navy, reported a “vessel hit from above by a missile” in the Gulf of Aden. It did not provide further details.

According to Ambrey, a British maritime risk company, a fire broke out on board the Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned bulk carrier, but it remains seaworthy and there were no injuries.

United States Central Command identified the ship as the M/V Gibraltar Eagle.

The incident will further heighten shipping and security fears for the volatile region where the Iran-backed Houthi rebels have for weeks fired drones and missiles towards vessels they deem Israeli-linked in the adjacent Red Sea. United States and United Kingdom forces responded on Friday with strikes against scores of rebel targets in Yemen, which the Houthis said would not deter them.

Three missiles were launched by the Houthis, Ambrey said, with two of them not reaching the sea.

Ambrey “assessed the attack to have targeted US interests in response to US military strikes on Houthi military positions in Yemen”, the report said, adding that the vessel was “assessed to not be Israel-affiliated”.

“The impact reportedly caused a fire in a hold. The bulker reportedly remained seaworthy, and no injuries were reported,” it said.

Yemen Houthi US owned cargo ship American destroyer

Comments

1000 characters

US-owned ship hit by missile off Yemen

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories