Physical remand of Fawad Chaudhry extended

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Monday extended the physical remand of former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry for another three days in a corruption case.

Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, extended Chaudhry’s physical remand in the case of misappropriation in land procurement for Pind Dadan Khan-Jhelum Road construction.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced Chaudhry before the court after the expiry of his previous three days’ physical remand and requested the court to extend the physical remand for four days to conduct further investigation of the accused.

