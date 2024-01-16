PARTLY FACETIOUS: A beleaguered PTI

“Bias or based on law.” “Depends on so many factors. And before you seek an objective viewpoint, let me give you two facts.”

“That the party established by the Man Who Must Remain Nameless was, to put it mildly, overzealous about its intra-party election rules because that alone is what determines the Election Commission of Pakistan’s assessment of whether those rules were followed or not…don’t laugh, our thinking changes over time - as individuals, as groups and as institutions – and need I add it’s our democratic right and…’

“So the moral of the story is, as your thinking changes, so must your paperwork.”

“Yes, and secondly, to accurately forecast the future, in spite of the closest possible relationship with a spiritual guide - your murshed, read Wife Number Three – no one can predict the future with 100 percent accuracy…”

“So by putting all the eggs in one basket…”

“There were three baskets for your information – the murshed, and two generals.”

“Hmmm, but then the eggs in the generals’ baskets were taken out and placed in the third…”

“I disagree; I reckon an omelette was made, but the eggs were beaten up a bit more than required, so the outcome was rather a fluffy…”

“OK, enough with the omelette analogy. Anyway, whichever side of the spectrum you are on i.e. the decision was biased or according to the letter of the law, the perception is that the credibility of the forthcoming elections would certainly be compromised…”

“Hmmm, so insistence on an election date followed by taking away the bat symbol…”

“But the status quo parties have had their symbols taken away too in the past, so…”

“Yes, but they were given another symbol, PTI has not yet been given a symbol, which means each of their candidates will contest on a different symbol.”

“One exception, though not comparable at all, the last Senate elections when PML-N candidates were declared independent, anyway this is a first! And you complained that it is all same o same o.”

“There I agree, but you know there is a fourth basket with many more eggs than in the other three, but I hear all the eggs in the fourth basket are rotten eggs. I mean, we all heard on television the poor preparation of the legal minds defending the Man Who Must Remain Nameless…”

“I had a peek in the fourth basket and they were all unbroken eggs so how do you know they are rotten?”

“I filled a bowl with water and submerged the eggs one by one, and they all floated.”

“They didn’t sink!”

“Hey now I know why the PTI has made so many mistakes. The premise is wrong – if an egg floats, it is a bad egg, you need to throw it away.”

