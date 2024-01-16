NEECA holds seminar: Govt seeks support from religious leaders to promote energy conservation

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sought support from religious leaders for conservation of energy in the country.

In this regard, National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) on Monday organised a seminar on energy conservation from religious perspective. Caretaker Minister for Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali and Additional Secretary, Power Division Zafar Abbas were also present on the occasion.

They stressed the need for collaboration to ensure public awareness about energy conservation through the sermons. As a Muslim, the Holy Quran clearly directs us to use the natural resources wisely and warns about the wasteful use, they added.

Dr Sardar Mohazzam, Managing Director, NEECA welcomed the Ulema for joining hands with NEECA for the national cause. He highlighted that behavior change at national level requires collective efforts and Ulema can create a massive impact through sermons by discouraging the wasteful use of energy.

NEECA developed a booklet with the support of Ulema about the energy conservation from religious perspective which was shared with all the participants present in the seminar.

The Ulema expressed their commitment for the national level energy conservation drive. They showed their willingness through their speeches to inform the public about the significance of energy conservation and its social, moral, religious, and ethical consequences.

Prior to wrapping up the seminar, a declaration on the importance of Energy Efficiency and Conservation from religious perspective was signed by all the Ulema that will be distributed all over the country for the purpose of energy conservation and Ulema will talk about it especially in Friday prayer sermons.

The seminar ended with a vote of thanks from MD NEECA to all the Ulema and participants for their eagerness and commitment for energy conservation.

