AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-01-16

Myanmar rebel group claims control of town bordering India, BD

Reuters Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

NEW DELHI: An ethnic armed group in the western Myanmar state of Rakhine said it has taken control of a town bordering India and Bangladesh, marking the latest loss for the military government as it battles rebellion in several parts of the country.

Myanmar is in the throes of an insurgency on multiple fronts, where allied anti-junta groups backed by a pro-democracy parallel government have seized control of several military posts and towns. It is the biggest challenge the junta has faced since it mounted a coup against an elected government in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Arakan Army (AA) said late on Sunday it had conquered Paletwa, a port town on the Kaladan river that is key to trade with neighbouring countries.

“Regarding border stability issues, we will cooperate at our best with neighbouring countries,” said AA spokesperson Khine Thu Kha in a statement, adding the group will take over administration and law enforcement in the area.

A spokesperson for the junta did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the AA’s claim.

The fall of Paletwa in the west comes after another rebel group in the Three Brotherhood Alliance, the MNDAA, took Laukkai town in northern Shan State on the border with China.

Last week, the junta agreed a ceasefire with the alliance for the region bordering China. The talks were held in the Chinese city of Kunming and facilitated by Chinese officials.

But on Sunday, the rebel alliance said junta forces are breaching the ceasefire agreement, launching attacks in several townships in Shan State.

Myanmar India and bangladesh Myanmar rebel group

Comments

1000 characters

Myanmar rebel group claims control of town bordering India, BD

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories