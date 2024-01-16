AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,604 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.58%)
BR30 23,998 Decreased By -108.6 (-0.45%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 16, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-01-16

Optics are important

Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

EDITORIAL: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s decision to attend the fifty-fourth annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos Switzerland, a mere three- and-a-half weeks before the general elections scheduled for 8 February, may attract criticism on the grounds that with parliament dissolved prior to his appointment on independence day last year he is not empowered to get a finance bill approved that contains taxation measures critical before any foreign investor is likely to consider investing in Pakistan.

True, he can get a presidential ordinance passed but the validity of that document is limited and there is no guarantee for the foreign investor that the parliament, as and when elected, would subsequently endorse the measures contained in the ordinance.

Past precedence does indicate that decisions: (i) fiscal and monetary incentives to sector(s)/subsectors by different administrations vary between political parties; for example, the construction sector, the textile sector, the sugar industry; and (ii) contractual incentives extended to foreign investors lead to expensive litigation (domestic courts as well as in international arbitration fora) at great cost to the exchequer and to the general public.

However, there is of course a counter argument: with the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) by the previous eleven-party coalition government, manned by the senior most civilian and military personnel, continuity of policies irrespective of whichever party or a coalition succeeds in forming the next government is envisaged.

What is, however, a major determinant of direct foreign investment inflows (as opposed to portfolio investment inflows that can exit the country at the press of a button) is a stable political economy that with minimum risk for a prospective investor.

Pakistan’s economy today is not presenting a favourable outlook with rising reliance on foreign debt accompanied by ever more stringent conditions by multilaterals, including the implementation of administrative measures envisaging a massive rise in utility rates.

Pakistan’s low rating has disabled the country from accessing the budgeted 6.1 billion dollar external borrowings from commercial banks abroad and through issuance of sukuk/Eurobonds that in turn has implied a massive rise in domestic borrowing, money that is disturbingly being used to increase allocation for current as opposed to development expenditure – a highly inflationary policy, a reason for the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) rising to 44.1 percent year-on-year for the week ending 11 January 2024 and by 1.36 percent as compared to 4 January 2024.

The press release issued by the government noted that Kakar will deliver a keynote address on Trade Tech’s trillion dollar promise, a subject delivered by a head of government of a country, which is still way behind several other countries in the field, and if past precedence is anything to go by, few non-Pakistani-descent prospective investors would attend the special “Invest in Pakistan” event.

Finally, the press release also mentions his intent to attend three other seminars: ‘preventing an era of global conflict; restoring faith in the global system and preventing economic fracture’ which may strengthen his capacity to understand the subject but which will have extremely limited benefit to the country.

While the expenditure that would be incurred by the treasury for this visit is an infinitesimal amount, yet one would have hoped that given the scarcity of foreign exchange reserves at 8.15 billion dollars on 5 January 2024 (barely enough to meet three months of imports that are the standard minimum required), rising poverty levels (40 percent as calculated by the World Bank recently), consumer price index nearing 30 percent (inclusive of imported inflation) and as a result a citizenry increasingly restive about the expenses incurred by members of the executive there is a heightened need to justify foreign tours in general and that of members of the caretaker government in particular.

Sadly, that need remained unmet in this most recent visit as it did in most of his multiple previous visits abroad and one would hope for a little more sensitivity on the part of members of our executive (caretakers or elected) to weigh any expenditure, however small, against the visibly worsening plight of the general public. Optics matter and when the going is tough with more than 40 percent of the population living below the poverty line, struggling to eke out a living with their dignity unscathed, it matters much more.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

World Bank World Economic Forum Pakistan’s Economy WEF Foreign Investor caretaker government SIFC Anwaar ul Haq Kakar General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

1000 characters

Optics are important

Ministries, Divisions told: ‘Submit no summary contrary to IMF commitments’

Dec 23 FCA: CPPA-G seeks Rs5.62/unit raise in Discos’ tariffs

Pending TDS: KE seeks payment of Rs137.4bn from Centre

Focus on cooperation with Russia: Work begins on 13th 5-year energy plan

Polls cannot be postponed ‘at this stage’: ECP

Rs306bn authorised for PSDP projects

Nov LSM sees 1.59pc growth YoY

Negative list: FBR excludes many items

‘Reservations on PSM, Audited Accounts authenticity’: PSMC stakeholders express concerns

Profiles of field formation officials: FBR concerned over delay in updating data

Read more stories