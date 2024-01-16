AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
Naqvi visits Shahdara Chowk flyover project

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2024 05:44am

LAHORE: The roads surrounding the Shahdara Chowk have been completed along with beautiful plants, landscaping and drainage work. The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with the provincial cabinet paid a detailed visit to the Shahdara flyover project and inspected the beautification work of Shahdara Chowk.

The CM commended commissioner Lahore/DG LDA, contractor and DG PHA on the 100 percent completion work of Shahdara Chowk flyover project. He inspected the surrounding roads and appreciated the high quality of work.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking with the media stated that the Bund Road was a project of two years, we are trying to complete in 120 days. “A specific temperature is required for putting asphalt and we are facing difficulties due to severe weather,” he said, adding: “We will give good news to the professional journalists of the Punjab, those press clubs who have not been granted funds will also be awarded funds.”

He said the provincial Minister Azfar Ali Nasir is continuously monitoring the project and seldom goes to his house. We will open Mayo Hospital in coming seven days. The next government will oversee all the projects. We will have to obey whatever the court gives its verdict, he added.

The CM apprised that model police stations will not only be seen in Lahore but across the Punjab. The last police station of Rajanpur will also look like the Police Station of Lahore.

