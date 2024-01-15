Govt slashes petrol price by Rs8 per litre; keeps HSD unchanged

The caretaker government on Monday announced a reduction of Rs8 per litre in the price of petrol while keeping high-speed diesel’s (HSD) rate unchanged.

The new price of petrol will be Rs259.34, while HSD stays at Rs276.21 per litre. The change goes into effect on January 16, 2024.

Business Recorder had earlier reported that the interim government might announce a modest decrease in ex-depot prices of all petroleum products.

In the previous review, the government had kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged despite a fall in the international oil rates.