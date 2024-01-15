AIRLINK 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.4%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.88%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.98%)
DGKC 73.88 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-3.93%)
FCCL 19.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.79%)
FFBL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.55%)
FFL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.86%)
HBL 117.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.8%)
HUBC 121.67 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.4%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
KEL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.34%)
KOSM 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-6.09%)
MLCF 38.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.93%)
OGDC 130.29 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (2.18%)
PAEL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.15%)
PIAA 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.77%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.97%)
PPL 132.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.11%)
PRL 28.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.86%)
PTC 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SEARL 54.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.13%)
SNGP 75.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.74%)
SSGC 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.83%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
TRG 79.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.33%)
UNITY 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.82%)
BR100 6,594 Decreased By -48.8 (-0.73%)
BR30 23,934 Decreased By -173 (-0.72%)
KSE100 64,269 Decreased By -368.3 (-0.57%)
KSE30 21,548 Decreased By -82.4 (-0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

QatarEnergy pauses LNG shipments through Red Sea, seeking security advice

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 03:13pm

DOHA/SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy, one of the world’s largest exporters of liquefied natural gas, has stopped sending tankers via the Red Sea although production continues, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

At least four tankers used to carry Qatari LNG were held up over the weekend after US and British forces carried out air and sea strikes on Yemen in response to Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, part of a route that accounts for about 15% of the world’s shipping traffic.

The Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila and Al Nuaman had loaded LNG at Ras Laffan in Qatar and were supposed to head to the Suez Canal but stopped off the coast of Oman on Jan. 14, according to LSEG shiptracking data.

The Al Rekayyat, which was heading back to Qatar, stopped along its route on Jan. 13 in the Red Sea.

“It is a pause to get security advice, if passing (through the) Red Sea remains unsafe we will go via the Cape,” said a source with direct knowledge of the matter, referring to the considerably longer route round the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip.

“It is not a halt of production,” the source added.

The Qatari government’s International Media Office and QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shipowners and managers of the four vessels including Teekay Shipping Glasgow, Pronav Ship Management, Nakilat Shipping Qatar Ltd and Shell’s shipping and chartering arm STASCO also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

QatarEnergy, Shell agree 27-year LNG supply

Qatar, the world’s second largest exporter of LNG, shipped more than 75 million metric tons of the fuel in 2023, according to LSEG data.

Of that, 14 million tons went to buyers in Europe, and 56.4 million tons to Asia.

While several LNG vessels have changed course since last month, others have continued to sail past Yemen through the Red Sea and Suez Canal.

Asia spot LNG prices fell to a seven-month low of $10.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Friday, supported by healthy storage levels in both Europe and northeast Asia.

Oil prices were steady on Monday after rising 1% on Friday on concerns the war in the Middle East could disrupt supplies.

Red Sea QatarEnergy

Comments

1000 characters

QatarEnergy pauses LNG shipments through Red Sea, seeking security advice

Rupee inches up for 9th consecutive session, settles at 280.24 against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gives up early gains amid profit-taking

PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Oil slips despite Middle East conflict

Maryam says PTI’s symbol should be watch which Imran Khan ‘stole’

Gold price per tola increases Rs450 in Pakistan

India has no plans to import wheat for now

Injured Williamson set to miss remainder of Pakistan series

Imported urea fertiliser: Hike in basket price approved by ECC

Read more stories