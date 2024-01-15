PTI withdraws level playing field plea from SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew its petition on Monday from the Supreme Court (SC) seeking a level playing field in the upcoming general elections.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Musarrat Hilali, heard the case.

PTI lawyer Latif Khosa told the chief justice that his party will approach the people’s court in this matter, adding that instead of a level playing field, the entire field had been taken away from PTI.

“Do you want to continue this case or not?” asked CJP Isa.

Khosa replied that he had been directed to withdraw the plea.

Last year, the party filed an application in the SC to get a level playing field in the general elections amid reports of hurdles in the filing of nomination papers.

“It is most respectfully prayed that this Honourable Court may be graciously pleased to direct the respondents to provide a level playing field to the PTI for free and fair election, in the interest of justice,” the petition said.

The petition also requested the court to order the government to refrain from harassing PTI’s workers and leaders and letting them participate in the election without discrimination.

The petition was filed after a similar complaint regarding the snatching of nomination papers was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan by the party.