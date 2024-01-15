AIRLINK 57.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
CNERGY 4.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
DGKC 74.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-2.61%)
FCCL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.57%)
FFBL 31.18 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (6.45%)
FFL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.16%)
GGL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
HBL 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.40 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (2.01%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.67%)
KEL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
KOSM 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.09%)
MLCF 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.64%)
OGDC 130.88 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.64%)
PAEL 23.59 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PIAA 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
PPL 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
PRL 29.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
PTC 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.43%)
SEARL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.57%)
SNGP 77.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
SSGC 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.19%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
TPLP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
TRG 79.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.52%)
UNITY 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.41%)
BR100 6,671 Increased By 28.5 (0.43%)
BR30 24,308 Increased By 201.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 64,806 Increased By 168.2 (0.26%)
KSE30 21,718 Increased By 87.5 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Turkiye central bank ready to take action if needed

Reuters Published 15 Jan, 2024 10:14am

ANKARA: Turkiye central bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said at an investor meeting late last week that the bank is vigilant on inflation risks and ready to take any necessary action if needed, bankers said.

According to participants at the investor meeting, held in the United States at the end of last week, Erkan said monetary tightness will be maintained as long as needed to ensure sustained price stability.

Assessing that monetary tightness is significantly close to the level required to establish the disinflation course, the bank reduced the pace of monetary tightening in December, she was cited as saying.

“We anticipate the completion of the tightening cycle as soon as possible,” she also said. The central bank declined to comment on Erkan’s remarks.

Turkiye central bank total reserves hit record high of $140bn

The bank lifted its key interest rate by 250 basis points to 42.5% on Dec. 21 as it continued to battle against years of soaring inflation, which stood at 64.77% annually in December and is expected to peak around 70-75% in May before falling.

The bank has raised its one-week repo rate by 3,400 basis points since June, when President Tayyip Erdogan appointed former Wall Street banker Erkan as its governor to conduct a sharp pivot toward more orthodox policies.

President Tayyip Erdogan Turkiye Turkiye central bank Turkiye lira Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan Turkiye current account

Comments

1000 characters

Turkiye central bank ready to take action if needed

Intra-day update: rupee below 280 against US dollar

Intra-day update: positive sentiment seen at PSX as KSE-100 gains 0.5%

China calls for Gaza peace conference; Hamas to disclose fate of Israeli hostages

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Oil edges up as investors eye Mideast developments

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories