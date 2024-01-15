AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-01-15

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Recorder Report Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

PESHAWAR: The Policy Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has approved the revised budget of the Authority for fiscal year 2022-23 and budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023-24.

A target of Rs42 billion revenue collection has been set for the Authority for the current financial year. The approval was accorded in the 2nd meeting of the Policy Board, held here with the caretaker Chief Minister Former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Finance Amir Sultan Tareen, Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Director General KPRA Ubaidullah Kakakhel and Board members attended the meeting.

SNG hands over ‘RIMS pilot’ to KPRA

Various agenda items were presented in the meeting for consideration and approval, some of which were approved on the occasion.

The forum deliberated upon proposals regarding increase in KPRA allowance as well as giving honoraria to KPRA employees on the basis of their performance, and directed the finance department to take a closer look at the proposals and come up with final recommendations for approval of the Board.

Briefing about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the Policy Board, the participants were informed that all the decisions have been implemented.

The chief minister on this occasion, urged upon KPRA authorities to show more zeal and work harder to increase the revenue of the province, and achieve the 100 percent target of the authority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP KPRA revenue target Policy Board

Comments

1000 characters

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

4th consignment of relief goods sent

UN says Gaza war ‘staining humanity’

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Seeking poll postponement: Third resolution lands in Senate

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

WEF moot PM reaches Switzerland

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories