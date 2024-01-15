Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

PESHAWAR: The Policy Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has approved the revised budget of the Authority for fiscal year 2022-23 and budget estimates for the fiscal year 2023-24.

A target of Rs42 billion revenue collection has been set for the Authority for the current financial year. The approval was accorded in the 2nd meeting of the Policy Board, held here with the caretaker Chief Minister Former Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah in the chair.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Senior Member Board of Revenue Ikramullah Khan, Secretary Finance Amir Sultan Tareen, Secretary Excise and Taxation Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Director General KPRA Ubaidullah Kakakhel and Board members attended the meeting.

Various agenda items were presented in the meeting for consideration and approval, some of which were approved on the occasion.

The forum deliberated upon proposals regarding increase in KPRA allowance as well as giving honoraria to KPRA employees on the basis of their performance, and directed the finance department to take a closer look at the proposals and come up with final recommendations for approval of the Board.

Briefing about the implementation status of the decisions taken in the last meeting of the Policy Board, the participants were informed that all the decisions have been implemented.

The chief minister on this occasion, urged upon KPRA authorities to show more zeal and work harder to increase the revenue of the province, and achieve the 100 percent target of the authority.

