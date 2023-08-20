BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SNG hands over ‘RIMS pilot’ to KPRA

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

PESHAWAR: The Sub-National Governance (SNG) Programme of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) formally handed over Restaurant Invoice Management System (RIMS) pilot to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) in a graceful ceremony at a local hotel here in Peshawar.

This significant milestone marks a step forward in modernizing tax collection and reporting processes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. RIMS a digital platform developed under the guidance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority, represents a groundbreaking initiative to strengthen tax administration. The pilot’s successful completion underscores KPRA’s commitment to utilizing technology to streamline business operations, foster greater accountability and enhance transparency within the public and private sectors.

The pilot programme, hosted on KPRA servers, enables real-time reporting of sales and the collection of sales tax from restaurants. This innovation eliminates the scaling-up challenges faced by the previous invoice reporting system, offering an inbuilt online Point of Sale (POS) system. RIMS comes equipped with features including a food ordering and table reservation Application branded as “Khatir,” end-to-end restaurant management capabilities, tax rebate options for orders made through RIMS, and both online and offline functionality to circumvent connectivity constraints.

Speaking at the occasion Director General KPRA Shah Mahmood welcomed the participants that included the officials of the KPRA department, representatives of business associations, media representatives, and teams from SNG KP and FCDO. He stressed the fact that efficient tax collection and facilitation is the prime objective of KPRA and RIMS is another step in making ease of doing business a reality in this province. Shah Mahmood especially praised the SNG team for making this project a success and hoped for continuity in support and cooperation in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KPRA RIMS FCDO SNG

Comments

1000 characters

SNG hands over ‘RIMS pilot’ to KPRA

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Alvi signs Army and Official Secrets Acts into law

Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

SC Act also applies to pending cases under Article 184(3): Justice Mansoor

Read more stories