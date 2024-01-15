ECP urges parties to ensure 5pc representation of women

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday urged the political parties to ensure 5 percent representation of women on general seats for Feb 8 elections, in accordance with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017.

According to ECP spokesman all the political parties need to provide the Election Commission with the list of male and female candidates holding party tickets for general seats within a period of five days.

It is pertinent to mention that political parties, assigned symbols for the 2024 general elections, are bound to comply with Section 206 of the Elections Act, 2017, ensuring a 5 percent representation of women candidates on general seats.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024