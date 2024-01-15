KP CM for implementation of ‘human resource export’ strategy

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice Syed Arshad Hussain Shah has underlined the need to ensure accelerated implementation of the provincial government’s Human Capital Export Strategy and directed all the concerned departments and institutions to move ahead on fast track with clear targets and well-planned activities.

He also directed them to indicate their targets to this effect immediately and said that’s the government will extend its support accordingly. “All concerned have to contribute effectively at their parts for this noble cause,” he added.

He was chairing a high-level meeting in this regard, held here the other day at Chief Minister’s House.

The meeting was briefed in details about the gap analysis between the universities and provincial government departments and proposed the various gap bridging strategies including creation of specialized post graduate healthcare programs, integration of hands-on training and internships, introducing specialized courses in cutting-edge technology, updated vocational training programs, integrating modern vocational and digital skills training and soft skills development into Madrassa education, etc.

In order to implement the proposed bridging strategies, action plan for each intervention along with ultimate targets, institutional framework, stipulated timelines and expected outcomes was also presented in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the caretaker Chief Minister said that gap bridging between the universities and provincial departments is much needed. He directed the quarters concerned to take immediate steps for this purpose adding that a separate meeting with the vice chancellors of public sector universities be held as soon as possible.

He maintained that only through team work and collaborated efforts, we can implement this flagship program in its letter and spirit adding that all the partners should stay satisfied and fully committed; the provincial government will extend its all-out support for the purpose and any kind of reservation would be addressed on priority basis.

“We will make all possible efforts to assist and empower our talented youth,” he remarked and added that all the relevant institutions especially public sector universities have to be proactive; their role would be instrumental in this overall process. He urged the Vice Chancellors to introduce more and more market-based courses for the ongoing admissions in universities.

