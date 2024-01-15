AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
Repression worsens in IIOJK: APHC

APP Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that the policies of repression and military might by Indian authorities continue unabated in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Ms. Hafza Bano, and Shafiq ur Rehman, said in their separate statements in Srinagar that for more than seven decades, India’s belligerent military occupation and state terrorism had been major causes of gross human rights violations in the territory.

They lamented that non-Kashmiris were being facilitated to buy land and property in IIOJK to change its demography, and its real citizens were being displaced and rendered homeless in an inhumane way.

They said, shielded by draconian laws, the Indian non-Kashmiri establishment, occupation forces, and bureaucracy have taken full control of the civil administration and judicial institutions in the territory, whereby people are arrested, tortured, and harassed with impunity.

They denounced the inhumane behaviour meted out to the Kashmiri political prisoners detained for demanding the right to self-determination, recognized by the United Nations and supported by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming the ongoing resistance movement against the Indian illegal occupation as purely political and indigenous, the APHC leaders said the Indian imperialistic system of governance is dealing with the common masses with iron fists and trampleing their fundamental rights through regular army and paramilitary forces.

Referring to the plight of illegally detained leaders and activists of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference at the hands of fascist jail authorities in India, they said the detainees have been lodged in death cells without basic amenities.

The leaders saluted the steadfastness of the incarcerated leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeedah Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajudin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Shahid Yousuf Shah, Shakeel Yousaf Shah, Khurrum Parvaiz, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Ameer Hamza, Bilal Siddiqi, Molvi Bashir Ahmed Irfani, Asadullah Parray, Shokat Hakim, Umar Aadil Dar, Zafar Akbar Butt, Merajudin Nanda, Rafiq Ahmad Ganai, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Shafi Shariati, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Adil Siraj Zargar, Dawood Zargar, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, Firdous Ahmed Shah, Jahangir Ghani Butt, Saleem Nanaji, Sajad Hussain Gul, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Shamsuddin Rehmani and Maulana Sarjan Barkati.

