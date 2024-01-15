AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
BOP 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
DFML 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.34%)
DGKC 76.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.59%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 29.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.85%)
FFL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
HBL 118.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.95%)
HUBC 119.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
KEL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
KOSM 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
MLCF 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.86%)
OGDC 127.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.22%)
PAEL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.98%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.28%)
PIBTL 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.58%)
PPL 133.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.42%)
PRL 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 12.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.1%)
SEARL 55.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.16%)
SNGP 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.13%)
SSGC 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.24%)
TRG 80.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.02%)
UNITY 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.74%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
BR100 6,643 Decreased By -0.2 (-0%)
BR30 24,106 Decreased By -41.2 (-0.17%)
KSE100 64,638 Increased By 20.1 (0.03%)
KSE30 21,631 Increased By 51.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Jan 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-01-15

Over 1600 degrees awarded at 19th Convocation of Bahria University

Press Release Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

KARACHI: 19th Convocation of Bahria University Karachi and the Institute of Professional Psychology was held at Karachi. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (retd) graced the twin sessions of the convocation ceremony as chief guests respectively and awarded Medals and Merit Certificates to the students achieving outstanding performance in academics.

A total of 1632 degrees, including 11 PhDs, were awarded to students from various departments, encompassing Management Studies, Business Studies, Humanities & Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Earth & Environmental Sciences, Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, Computer Engineering, Media Studies and Professional Psychology.

During the first session, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf awarded 22 Gold Medals and 18 Silver Medals to students who excelled in their respective degree programs. In his address he highlighted the significance of meeting challenges and reframing them as opportunities. Chief of the Naval Staff emphasized that teamwork and communications are the pivotal elements for success.

During the second session, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq (retd) awarded 24 Gold Medals and 19 Silver Medals to students for their outstanding achievements in their respective domains. In his speech, he emphasized that responsibility is the price of greatness. He further encouraged students to stay focused on their life goals while upholding professional ethics and maintaining integrity.

The convocation ceremony was attended by naval officers, notable civilians, Bahria University officials and parents of graduating students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Bahria University Convocation of Bahria University

Comments

1000 characters

Over 1600 degrees awarded at 19th Convocation of Bahria University

Polls shall be held on Feb 8: minister

Private sector’s participation: Privatisation ministry, Power Div lock horns over Discos’ operations

4th consignment of relief goods sent

UN says Gaza war ‘staining humanity’

Rs42bn revenue target set for KPRA

ECP allots separate electoral symbols to ‘PTI candidates’

Seeking poll postponement: Third resolution lands in Senate

FBR ‘revamp plan’: Will caretakers be able to deal with legislative issues?

WEF moot PM reaches Switzerland

Cut in import bill: Need for promoting cultivation of palm oil plants stressed

Read more stories