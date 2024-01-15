CCPO reviews performance of two divisions

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of the Cantonment and Model Town Divisions.

While addressing the participants, the CCPO expressed the satisfaction that timely police actions in response to helpline 15 calls, there has been a significant reduction in the crime rate. He mentioned that effective policing has led to a decrease in property crimes, robberies, thefts, and street crimes.

CCPO Kamyana expressed optimism about the decline in crime and assured that efforts to further reduce the crime graph will continue.

He directed the prompt consolidation of pending cases and investigation proceedings related to road certificates under investigation cases, adding that crackdowns against drug dealers be expedited. The SHOs should ensure the prevention of motorcycle theft with the help of AVLS, he added.

He ordered a coordinated crackdown against habitual thieves, robbers and POs and issued instructions to improve the arrest, identification parade and recovery issues related to POs.

The CCPO stated that consolidating investigation cases on merit, through an unbiased inquiry, is essential for providing justice to the oppressed. He emphasized that quality investigation is crucial for ensuring justice, and the victim’s relief is possible through a quality inquiry.

Any illegal detention, misuse of powers, and ill-treatment of citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances, he warned. He directed to interact with the public courteously and stressed that fulfilling responsibilities professionally will enhance the department’s image.

