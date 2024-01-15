AIRLINK 57.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.92%)
NUML to have new campus near Ghulam Muhammad Abad: regional director

Press Release Published 15 Jan, 2024 05:03am

FAISALABAD: A purpose-built campus of NUML (National University of Modern Languages) sprawling over 25 acres of land will be constructed near Ghulam Muhammad Abad, disclosed Brigadier Waseem Uddin (retd0, Regional Director NUML Faisalabad.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that the boundary wall of the campus is being completed while construction work of the main structure is also expected to be started during this month.

He said that he wanted to start an Artificial Intelligence program while special emphasis is being laid on the training and grooming of the students. He said that this campus was also offering courses in Chinese and Korean languages as these have demand in the market. About industry-academia linkages, he said that Faisalabad campus had already inked an MOU with FCCI which would be reactivated through regular meetings and consultation.

He quoted a meeting of President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq with rector NUML in Islamabad and said that he would invite them along with other leading business tycoons to deliver motivational lectures and sensitize students to start their own businesses instead of seeking jobs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

